M-cap of seven of top-10 most valued companies slump by Rs 67,980.60 crore

While TCS went low by Rs 39,400 crore with Reliance Industries, HUL, ITC making losses, three financial services giants- SBI, ICICI and HDFC made profits.

Published: 24th February 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

TCS

TCS (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seven of the top-10 most-valued companies of the country together lost Rs 67,980.60 crore in market valuation last week, dragged down by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which took the sharpest hit.

While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed fall in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday, rest three -- HDFC, SBI and ICICI Bank -- made gains.

The m-cap of TCS slumped Rs 39,400 crore to Rs 7,22,671.77 crore, emerging as the worst hit among the top-10 firms. Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dropped Rs 8,147.3 crore to Rs 2,36,796.56 crore and that of RIL tumbled Rs 6,909.15 crore to Rs 7,81,303.97 crore.

The m-cap of ITC declined Rs 6,454.28 crore to Rs 3,36,040.81 crore and that of Infosys fell by Rs 3,669.67 crore to Rs 3,20,375.12 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation fell by Rs 2,263.71 crore to Rs 5,69,336.21 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dipped Rs 1,136.44 crore to Rs 3,82,666.64 crore.

On the other side, SBI added Rs 6,961.83 crore to Rs 2,41,633.86 crore in its m-cap. Also, ICICI Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 6,287.7 crore to Rs 2,26,639.17 crore and that of HDFC went up by Rs 1,694.18 crore to Rs 3,24,225.57 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank. During the last week, Sensex rose 62.53 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 35,871.48 on Friday.

