Home Business

SBI says no decision taken on moving NCLT against Jet Airways

These are totally speculative and SBI would like to state that no such decision has been taken," a SBI spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Published: 25th February 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

A Jet Airways aircraft sits on the tarmac (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India Monday said no decision has been taken on moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Jet Airways.

On Sunday, officials associated with the lenders and key shareholders said SBI was considering moving the tribunal seeking insolvency proceedings against Jet Airways since it is running out of money for operations.

"Reports have been appearing in the media about decision taken by SBI to refer Jet Airways to NCLT.

These are totally speculative and SBI would like to state that no such decision has been taken," a SBI spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Queries sent to SBI and Jet Airways on Sunday regarding SBI considering moving the tribunal had remained unanswered.

On Monday, stock exchanges also sought clarification from Jet Airways on the reports.

The airline is yet to give its response to the bourses.

A consortium of banks, led by SBI, has extended loans to Jet Airways, which is looking to rejig debt and raise funds.

Lenders can initiate proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to recover dues from debt-laden entities.

The process can commence only after approval from NCLT.

Shareholders of Jet Airways had approved conversion of loan into shares and other proposals during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Thursday.

Shares of Jet Airways declined over three per cent to close at Rs 229.15 on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Company Law Tribunal Jet Airways State Bank of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp