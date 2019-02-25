Home Business

Sensex jumps over 100 points, Nifty above 10,800 level

Asian markets were also trading in the green after US President Donald Trump announced extension of the March 1 deadline for increasing tariff on import of Chinese products.

Published: 25th February 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

BSE Sensex (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Stocks staged a strong comeback in early trade Monday, with the BSE Sensex reclaiming the 36,000-mark by surging over 100 points on heavy foreign fund inflows and increased buying by domestic institutional investors.

Asian markets were also trading in the green after US President Donald Trump announced extension of the March 1 deadline for increasing tariff on import of Chinese products, as talks between the two sides were making "substantial progress".

The 30-share Sensex rose 140.29 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 36,011.77 in early trade.The gauge had lost 26.87 points Friday.The broad-based NSE Nifty also rose 32.50 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 10,824.15.

Major gainers that supported the recovery on both bourses were Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Vedanta, RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, M&M, Hero MotoCorp IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, HUL and Sun Pharma, rising up to 1.13 per cent.

Sentiments also got a boost after the GST Council Sunday slashed tax rates on under-construction housing properties to 5 per cent without input tax credit, from the existing 12 per cent, brokers said.

Stocks of realty and housing finance companies were back in better form and scored handsome gains.

Sectoral indices, led by realty, IT, auto, bankex and consumer durables, were trading in the green with gains of up to 2.16 per cent.

While oil and gas, PSU, capital goods and power sector indices were trading lower.

Brokers said heavy foreign fund inflows and buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) amid a firm trend at other Asian bourses led the markets higher.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 6,311.01 crore, while DIIs made purchases of Rs 838.88 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index climbed 3.32 per cent, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.68 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.32 per cent in their early deals.

Taiwan index too gained 0.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.70 per cent higher in Friday's trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp