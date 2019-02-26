Home Business

GST rate cut a mixed bag for realty biz

A price hike, if rolled out by developers, is also likely to be restricted to luxury and premium segment units.

Published: 26th February 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

The GST Council on Sunday announced a cut in the goods and services tax (GST) on under construction residential property, bringing down the rate to just one per cent for affordable housing and five per cent for other segments. While this is certainly expected to boost demand in the affordable segment, experts note that for the overall realty sector it is a mixed bag.

The government’s decision to not extend input tax credit (ITC) benefit to developers is seen hitting their margins, with some sector experts saying that they might pass on the extra cost to buyers in the mid- or premium-segment.

However, customers in the affordable segment will see prices fall sharply. “A wider spectrum of home sales in non-metros will now see significant reduction in cost, thanks to the revised cost and area definition,” noted Aashish Agarwal, head (consulting services), Colliers International India. With affordable housing now being defined as falling within the Rs 45 lakh price ceiling, more properties qualify for this category encouraging more developers to build more affordable homes.

“Reduction in GST will bring down the cost of houses for buyers by around 6-7 per cent on the overall purchase price, depending on the category of house,” said CARE Ratings.

For developers however, the removal of any ITC benefit makes the move less welcome. While industry watchers say many developers were passing along 3-5 per cent cost reductions for customers by passing on ITC benefits, some have not. Those developers will now have to recalibrate their project pricing and bring it down by around 7 per cent, a sharp blow to their margins.

“It is disappointing that the council has chosen to not allow developers claim input tax credit. The real estate sector is in a very poor shape and needs significant help from the government to finish the current inventory,” R K Arora, chairman, Supertech said.

This might affect both developers and customers in metros more than their non-metro peers. “Excluding projects in Mumbai and prime areas of Delhi and Gurugram, where land cost is at least 50 per cent of overall project cost, developers in South Indian cities and Pune stand to lose 3-4 per cent of ITC under the new GST rate regime. They will have to bear incremental costs on units already sold and registered and may try to raise prices for new customers to recoup these losses,” notes Adhidev Chattopadhyay, analyst at ICICI Securities.

However, with nearly 88 per cent of inventory under construction in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region, 83 per cent in Bengaluru and 87 per cent in the National Capital Region (NCR), experts don’t see much headroom for a price hike, at least over the near term.

A price hike, if rolled out by developers, is also likely to be restricted to luxury and premium segment units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST GST rate cut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp