Rupee loses 33 paise to 71.30 against US dollar in early trade

Positive expectations on the US-China trade tariff agreements helped the strengthening of the greenback.

Published: 26th February 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 33 paise to 71.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday at the forex market on fresh demand for the US currency from importers. Strength in dollar against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in domestic equities kept pressure on the domestic unit, dealers said.

On Monday, the rupee firmed up by 17 paise to close at 70.97 against the US dollar in line with most Asian currencies amid hopes that the US and China will soon reach an agreement to settle their trade tariff issues.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 349.78 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 35,863.60 in opening deals on Tuesday.

US Dollar Indian Rupee Currency conversion rates Rupee value INR vs USD

