Home Business

GST evasion worth Rs 20,000 crore detected

Increasing GST evasion among businesses has become a matter of concern for the taxmen as they have detected tax evasion worth Rs 20,000 crore this fiscal.

Published: 28th February 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Increasing GST evasion among businesses has become a matter of concern for the taxmen as they have detected tax evasion worth Rs 20,000 crore this fiscal. “GST evasion is a matter of concern. Between April 2018 and February 2019, GST evasion worth Rs 20,000 crore has been detected,” said John Joseph, member, investigation customs Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. He was speaking in an event organized by Assocham.

The department claimed that out of the Rs 20,000 crore tax evasion detected so far, the department had recovered Rs 10,000 crore and was in the process of tracking more evasions.
He said the tax officers on Tuesday detected fake invoices worth Rs 1,500 crore which were used to claim illegal GST credit of Rs 75 crore. “We have already recovered Rs 25 crore and the rest is on the way,” Joseph said.

Acknowledging that there were some “black sheep” in business who brought a bad name to the industry, Joseph said the government would take more measures to increase compliance, and act against evaders in such a way that genuine businesses did not suffer.

GST compliance has steadily declined over the past one year as 28.75 per cent of regular taxpayers did not file returns in November 2018 compared to 10.56 per cent in November 2017, which is an almost three-fold increase in non-filers.

Among taxpayers under the composite scheme, the non-filers have increased to 25.37 per cent in the July-Sept period of 2018-2019 from 15.03 per cent in the same period of 2017-2018.
Fake invoices to claim input tax credit increased from only four cases involving Rs 9.75 crore in 2017-18 to 499 involving Rs 3,894.94 crore in 2018-19.

Central tax officers have detected 3,626 cases of GST evasion/violations, involving Rs 15,278.18 crore in April-December, which has now gone up to Rs 20,000 crore.
He said the department would call a meeting of representatives of the real estate sector to understand transition issues faced by the sector post reduction in GST rates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST evasion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp