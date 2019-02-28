Home Business

India to examine security threat from Chinese telecom gear

It will also define parameters like the amount of spectrum to be used and the locations they will roll out in.

Published: 28th February 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Wednesday said that with growing concern in many countries about alleged security threats from Chinese telecom equipment manufacturers, it would “carefully” study the issue. Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan also said that no decision had been taken on allowing Chinese firms to participate in the highly anticipated 5G trials to be conducted in India. 
“We have not taken a decision whether they can take part in the trials.

Many countries have expressed security concerns, so India will also have to study it very carefully,” Sundararajan told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of India’s first indigenously developed semiconductor chips for 4G, 5G and LTE modems by Bengaluru-based Signalchip. 
Sundararajan’s comments come amidst growing clamour about security threats from Chinese firms, with the United States and Australia banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei. 

As for 5G trials, Sundararajan said that a committee had been set up to look into the matter and that it would decide on “what will be the size... duration of the trial”. It will also define parameters like the amount of spectrum to be used and the locations they will roll out in. 

Meanwhile, regulator TRAI’s chairman R S Sharma said at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona that it will stand by its spectrum pricing recommendations, including for 5G, even though some operators say the base prices are high.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp