Home Business

IWAI, IOCL sign deal for supply of fuel & gas along national waterways

IWAI will also provide land to IOCL on a long-term lease basis for developing facilities at existing terminals. 

Published: 28th February 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Inland waterway terminal being built at Varanasi on the Ganges river | Express

By Express News Service

In a move to address issues relating to the fuel requirement for national waterways, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) have inked a pact the government said Tuesday.

“IWAI and IOCL signed an MoU today for jointly developing infrastructure for fuels, lubricating oil, LPG, Natural Gas and any other related fuel and gas for meeting the requirement of National Waterways,” the Ministry of Shipping said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will provide for an understanding over general modalities of mutual cooperation leading to addressing futuristic demands for any form of energy for Inland Waterways and associated services. The MoU also covers the development of infrastructure for receipt, storage, dispensing and supply of fuels, lubricating oils, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) (for domestic and commercial use), Natural Gas (NG) and any other related fuel and gas. In addition, the MoU will also cover infrastructure development for setting up consumer pumps (for supplying fuels to vehicles, locomotives, machinery and equipment etc) and retail outlets (for fuel and gas) at terminals, the statement said adding that this will further help business activities along national waterways.

“IWAI and IOCL have agreed to conduct techno-economic feasibility studies for preparation of detailed land requirement, storage facilities and other supporting infrastructure with details of the cost,” the statement said. These studies will be based on the traffic potential, proximity to the local industries and waterways, and its connectivity to rail heads. IWAI will also provide land to IOCL on a long-term lease basis for developing facilities at existing terminals. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp