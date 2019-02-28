Home Business

SC allows Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali group CMD Anil Sharma, two directors

The court is seized of a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali Group.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali group Chairman and Managing Director Anil Sharma and two directors in a criminal complaint filed against them while directing for attachment of their personal properties. The apex court also gave nod to Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali directors—Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar.

The EoW had sought the Supreme Court’s permission to arrest the three top executives in a separate case of cheating as they are in the custody of UP Police as per the direction of the apex court in the case filed by homebuyers earlier.

“We had never stopped any agency from arresting the directors who are presently housed at a hotel under the detention of UP police,” the Supreme Court bench of justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit said.
The decision will set an example for many real estate developers who have diverted funds collected by the homebuyers to other companies.

Around 42,000 homebuyers have filed petitions before the Supreme Court, seeking possession of the flats they booked in Amrapali group's projects. Last month, the Supreme Court had allowed the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) the go-ahead to complete two stalled projects of the embattled real estate giant.

Earlier, the apex court had grilled the CMD for the fact that `94 crore of home buyers was being shown in his personal bank account. The bench had warned the CMD saying that it would send him to jail for his "reluctance" in disclosing the identity of a person, who had bought company's shares worth Rs 140 crore from the multi-national firm JP Morgan.

42,000 homebuyers in the lurch

Around 42,000 homebuyers have filed petitions before the Supreme Court, seeking possession of the flats they booked in Amrapali group’s projects. Last month, the Supreme Court had allowed the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) the go-ahead to complete two stalled projects of the embattled real estate giant

