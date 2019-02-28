Home Business

Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on F&O expiry, India-Pakistan tension

Weak cues from other Asian markets and a lower opening of European equities too weighed on market mood, experts said.

Published: 28th February 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

File Image of BSE. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extending its fall for the third session, the BSE benchmark Sensex Thursday ended marginally lower after investors squared-off positions as February derivative contracts expired amid concerns over tension between India and Pakistan.

Weak cues from other Asian markets and a lower opening of European equities too weighed on market mood, experts said.

The 30-share index took off on a strong footing, advancing to a high of 36,085.

85 in early session largely on the back of sustained foreign fund inflows and covering-up of short positions by speculators.

However, selling activity re-emerged in line with weak domestic and global cues, pushing the index to a low of 35,829.15.

It finally settled 37.99 points, or 0.11 per cent lower at 35,867.44.

The gauge had lost 308 points in the previous two sessions.

The 50-share Nifty also fell 15.70 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 10,792.50 after moving between 10,865.70 and 10,784.85 on alternate bouts of buying and selling.

"Market continued the rangebound movement due to futures and options (F&O) expiry while mid and small-cap indices outperformed as investors believe that border tensions won't continue for long," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

"Additionally, focus is likely to shift to economic data and possibility of the pre-election rally while FII inflow is picking up and rupee is gaining strength," he added.

Among Sensex components, TCS emerged biggest loser by falling 3.38 per cent, while Maruti Suzuki lost 1.77 per cent.

Other laggards include Hero MotoCorp falling 1.49 per cent, M&M 1.42 per cent, Axis Bank 1.18 per cent, Tata Steel 0.90 percent, HCL Tech 0.67 per cent, Bharti Airtel 0.63 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.54 per cent, HDFC Bank 0.45 per cent, Kotak Bank 0.28 per cent, HUL 0.25 per cent, IndusInd Bank 0.23 percent and Infosys 0.10 per cent.

However, ONGC topped the gainers' list, climbing 4.17 per cent, followed by Coal India up 3.16 per cent.

Also, Vedanta, NTPC, Yes Bank, SBI, L&T, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL, PowerGrid, ITC, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Asian Paints gained up to 2.88 per cent.

Sector-wise, the BSE IT index suffered the most by falling 1.02 per cent, followed by teck down 0.93 per cent and auto 0.67 per cent.

However, consumer durables, oil and gas, capital goods, PSU, realty, power, FMCG and bankex indices ended higher by up to 1.29 per cent.

The broader markets were in better shape with the small-cap index rising 0.86 per cent and mid-cap index gaining 0.49 per cent.

Investors adopted a cautious approach and were seen squaring-off their positions instead of carrying forward to the March series in the wake of tension between India and Pakistan, brokers said.

Market participants were also cautious ahead of the release of GDP numbers and fiscal deficit data scheduled for later in the day.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 423.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 66.81 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korea's Kospi fell 1.76 per cent, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.79 per cent, Straits Times shed 0.97 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.44 per cent.

A similar trend also emerged in European shares with Frankfurt's DAX falling 0.31 per cent and Paris CAC 40 shed 0.13 per cent.

London's FTSE too declined 0.82 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX stock close

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp