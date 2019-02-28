Tata Steel recognised as one of World's Most Ethical Companies

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Private steel major Tata Steel has been recognised as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, for 2019, a company release said here Wednesday.

With this, Tata Steel has got the recognition eight times in the 'Metals, Minerals and Mining' category. "We are honoured to be recognised as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eighth time now.

The Tata name evokes a sense of Trust, Credibility and Integrity to many millions of stakeholders in India and overseas.

"This equity of the Tata group has been earned through our conduct and operating principles. This recognition enables us to stay committed to operate with high ethical standards," company CEO and MD, T V Narendran said.