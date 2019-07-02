Samsung to ramp up IoT business in India after 5G roll-out

By IANS

SEOUL: Samsung will introduce more Internet of Things (IOT) or connected appliances that can be controlled through devices such as smartphones in India when the market is ready and has 5G connectivity, a top company executive said on Tuesday.

In India the company has already introduced IOT devices in the form of smart washing machines as well as refrigerators.

"We are working for a better IOT experience for potential consumers globally. The impact and acceptance of IOT is more in Western countries. But the usage of IOT will definitely increase in countries like India with the introduction of 5G," Sunggy Koo, Vice President, Home IOT, Samsung told IANS.

IoT refers to a network of devices and sensors connected through the Internet.

Samsung introduced SmartThings platform to help consumers to wirelessly connect with a whole range of smart devices. The company is expanding the lineup of these products with new SmartThings camera, SmartThings Wi-Fi plug and SmartThings light bulb.

Last year, the firm launched smart QLED TVs, a smart TV which features Bixby, the virtual assistant.

The introduction of its smart TV was part of the company's broader effort to weave together its various apps within the SmartThings app.

"The company aims to deliver ultra-high level safety for IoT with an unrivalled on-chip security solution and dedicated software," Sunggy added.

According to a new research released last month just 8.7 per cent of homes in South Asia have IoT or "connected" devices such as Internet-enabled TVs or surveillance camera against a global average of 40 per cent.

In North America, on the other hand, 66 per cent households now have at least one IoT device, said the study conducted by cybersecurity firm Avast in collaboration with Stanford University.

While nearly half of North American homes have an Internet-connected TV or streaming device, less than three per cent do in South Asia, the findings showed.