Home Business

Samsung to ramp up IoT business in India after 5G roll-out

In India, Samsung has already introduced IOT devices in the form of smart washing machines as well as refrigerators.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

5G

For representational purposes

By IANS

SEOUL: Samsung will introduce more Internet of Things (IOT) or connected appliances that can be controlled through devices such as smartphones in India when the market is ready and has 5G connectivity, a top company executive said on Tuesday.

In India the company has already introduced IOT devices in the form of smart washing machines as well as refrigerators.

"We are working for a better IOT experience for potential consumers globally. The impact and acceptance of IOT is more in Western countries. But the usage of IOT will definitely increase in countries like India with the introduction of 5G," Sunggy Koo, Vice President, Home IOT, Samsung told IANS.

IoT refers to a network of devices and sensors connected through the Internet.

Samsung introduced SmartThings platform to help consumers to wirelessly connect with a whole range of smart devices. The company is expanding the lineup of these products with new SmartThings camera, SmartThings Wi-Fi plug and SmartThings light bulb.

ALSO READ: Will hire more talent across verticals - Samsung India

Last year, the firm launched smart QLED TVs, a smart TV which features Bixby, the virtual assistant.

The introduction of its smart TV was part of the company's broader effort to weave together its various apps within the SmartThings app.

"The company aims to deliver ultra-high level safety for IoT with an unrivalled on-chip security solution and dedicated software," Sunggy added.

According to a new research released last month just 8.7 per cent of homes in South Asia have IoT or "connected" devices such as Internet-enabled TVs or surveillance camera against a global average of 40 per cent.

In North America, on the other hand, 66 per cent households now have at least one IoT device, said the study conducted by cybersecurity firm Avast in collaboration with Stanford University.

While nearly half of North American homes have an Internet-connected TV or streaming device, less than three per cent do in South Asia, the findings showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samsung IoT India 5G 5G in India
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp