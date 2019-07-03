Home Business

IL&FS case: SFIO will give report on role of rating firms next week

On Monday, the ICRA board had placed its MD Naresh Takkar under forced leave with immediate effect.

Published: 03rd July 2019 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

ILFS_CRISIS

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (File| PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which is investigating the IL&FS fraud case, is likely to submit its report on the role of Credit Agency by next week and will soon file its second charge sheet in the case. The SFIO and IL&FS’s new board are investigating four credit rating agencies ICRA, CARE Ratings, India Ratings and Brickwork Ratings for discrepancies in the ratings action for IL&FS Group companies. 

“The probe is on and a detailed report on the role of Credit rating agencies will be sent to the Ministry (of Corporate Affairs) latest by next week. The agency is working on all the details. A second charge sheet will be filed soon in the case,” a senior official from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs told this publication. 

On Monday, the ICRA board had placed its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Naresh Takkar under forced leave with immediate effect. Officials said that the action was taken allegedly for the complaint against Takkar in the same case as IL&FS defaulted repayments despite investment grade ratings. It is interesting to note that Takkar, who has been heading ICRA for five years, was recently appointed by the Reserve Bank of India as a member of a panel on the development of the housing finance securitisation market.

IL&FS credit instruments had been rated triple-A when the defaults began prompting the government to replace the board and launch a clean-up. This was the highest credit rating, even when IL&FS and the various group entities owed about Rs 90,000 crore. The government has taken a strong note of it and after a go-ahead from the ministry, the SFIO has questioned all the credit rating agencies involved with the IL&FS. 

The SFIO had filed its first chargesheet in May after investigating the fraud in the IFIN and has named 30 
accused, including top management and auditors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serious Fraud Investigation Office Ministry of Corporate Affairs IL&FS crisis IL&FS debt ICRA IL&FS rating firms
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp