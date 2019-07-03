Home Business

Tata Communications MD and Group CEO Vinod Kumar quits

Kumar, who joined Tata Communications in April 2004, resigned on grounds of 'personal reasons'.

Published: 03rd July 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tata Group CEO Vinod Kumar

Former Tata Group CEO Vinod Kumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Communications Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kumar has resigned from all positions in the company, the firm said Tuesday. "Vinod Kumar has submitted his resignation as the managing director and group CEO of the company, and as a director of the company and its associated companies for personal reasons," Tata Communications said in a BSE filing.

Kumar joined Tata Communications in April 2004. "The board of directors has taken on record his resignation, and his resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on July 5, 2019. The board has initiated steps to identify his successor and expects to finalise a suitable candidate at the earliest," Tata Communications said.

The company had posted a net consolidated loss of around Rs 82 crore for 2018-19 and Rs 16,527.95 crore in income from operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinod Kumar Tata Communications Tata Communications resign Tata Group
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp