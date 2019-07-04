Home Business

Cumulative investment by FPIs declined in 2018-19: Economic Survey

In terms of Mutual Funds, the survey said that during 2018-19, there was a net inflow of Rs 109,701 crore in the industry as compared to Rs 271,797 crore during 2017-18.

Published: 04th July 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's Economic Survey 2018-19 on Thursday reported a net outflow of Rs 5,499 by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in 2018-19.

Conversely, there was an inflow of Rs 22,466 crore in 2017-18, the survey which was tabled in the Parliament by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"Total cumulative investment by FPIs decreased to Rs 248,154 crore as on March 31, 2019, as against Rs 253,653 crore as on March 31, 2018," the survey said.

"The assets of the FPIs in India, as reported by the custodians, increased to Rs 33,42,680 crore as on March 31, 2019, from Rs 31,48,349 crore as on March 31, 2018."

ALSO READ | Top policymakers must ensure predictable policy actions: Economic Survey

However, the notional value of offshore derivative instruments (including ODIs on derivatives) decreased to Rs 77,287 crore from Rs 102,726 crore during the same period.

In terms of Mutual Funds, the survey said that during 2018-19, there was a net inflow of Rs 109,701 crore in the industry as compared to Rs 271,797 crore during 2017-18.

"The cumulative net assets under management of all MF increased by 11.4 per cent to Rs 23,79,584 crore in March 2019 from Rs 21,36,036 crore in March 2018," the survey said.

Further, the survey showed that resource mobilisation through the issuance of corporate bonds private placement stood at Rs 579,425 crore in 2018-19 compared to Rs 599,147 crore in 2017-18.

"During 2018-19, Indian corporates preferred private placement route to gear up the capital requirement," the survey said. "There were 416 issues which raised Rs 217,632 crore in 2018-19 compared to 460 issues which raised Rs 126,711 crore during 2017-18."

ALSO READ | Data 'of the people, by the people, for the people' must become government's mantra: Economic Survey

Besides, the year 2018-19 witnessed a significant decrease in resource mobilisation through public issue and rights issue of equity compared to the previous year.

"During 2018-19, 123 companies mobilised Rs 16,087 crore through public equity issuance compared to 202 companies amounting Rs 83,696 crore in the previous year, indicating a decrease of 81 per cent over the period," the survey said.

"Further, during 2018-19, there were 21 rights issues which raised Rs 2,149 crore compared to 21 rights issues which raised Rs 21,400 crore in 2017-18."

The country's two key stock indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- witnessed a rise 17.3 per cent and a gain of 14.9 per cent on financial year closing basis in 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Foreign Portfolio Investors Economic Survey FPI Mutual funds
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp