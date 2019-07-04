Economic Survey reflects government's resolve to maintain fiscal stability: Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
Rajiv Kumar said the Economic Survey provides a comprehensive and clear picture of economic trends and challenges ahead.
Published: 04th July 2019 07:19 PM
NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said the Economic Survey reflects the government's resolve to maintain fiscal stability while pushing up economic growth.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19 in Parliament Thursday.
He said the measures to accelerate investments, especially from the private sector, to give a push to growth are the steps in the right direction.