Economic Survey reflects government's​ resolve to maintain fiscal stability: Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said the Economic Survey reflects the government's resolve to maintain fiscal stability while pushing up economic growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19 in Parliament Thursday.

Kumar said the Survey provides a comprehensive and clear picture of economic trends and challenges ahead.

He said the measures to accelerate investments, especially from the private sector, to give a push to growth are the steps in the right direction.