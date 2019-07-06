Home Business

Budget 2019: Jaipur jewellers worried over increase in import duty

This is the second biggest setback to the jewellery industry in the Modi regime as they had suffered huge losses during demonetization. 

Published: 06th July 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: According to an old saying - "all that glitters is not gold" and after the first budget of the Modi 2.0, it is being much talked about in the jewellery industry of Jaipur, on of the prominent centres of jewellery industry in the world.

In a major jolt to the Jaipur jewelers, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has increased the import duty on silver and gold  from 10 to 12.5 %. The jewellers say that now their products will become expensive in international market, which will threatened their export possibilities. This is the second biggest setback to the jewellery industry in the Modi regime as they had suffered huge losses during demonetization. 

Experts say that with the import duty being raised, jewelry exports will decline and employment opportunities in  the industry will shrink rapidly. Over 5 lakh traders are involved in the jewellery industry in Jaipur which is also considered World's biggest centre for semi precious stones. 

Kushal Dhadda, who deals in high end diamond jewellery and has a jewelry manufacturing unit in Jaipur says, " this move was not required. 10 grams of gold costs 30, 600 Rupees in the international market. the earlier duty was 3060 but by raising the import duties now, it will be 3900 .

In addition , GST is also imposed on our products , as a result the total tax on gold and silver  will  now rise from 13 to 15.5 %.We fear that these raised taxes will result in decline in demand from customers and our sales will be affected."

According to the president of the Sarafa traders committee, the increased import duty will imply 25 % decline in the industry. " Ever since demonetization, the industry is facing a recession. As such we were hoping that the Government will give us some relief in the budget. Instead they have further intensified our problems by increasing the duty. 

Meanwhile, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council's former Chairman Rajiv Jain, says , " to make our ornaments we have to import gold and silver from the international market but as we have to import on higher duties now,  Jewellery export units will have to lay off many employees. As a result ,instead of generating jobs ,the industry will face job cuts."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Import duty Jaipur jewellers Budget 2019 Modi 2.0 Narendra Modi BJP
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp