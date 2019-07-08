Home Business

Fearing for their jobs, Air India unions oppose privatization bid

Acting quickly on the budget announcement, Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani had called on Friday itself called a meeting of all the 13 RPT 13 unions of the airline Monday to discuss the plan.

Published: 08th July 2019 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fearing for their jobs, the over a dozen employees and officers unions of Air India Monday came out strongly against the government's second bid to sell the financially-crippled national carrier, union sources said after a meeting with the management.

Acting quickly on the budget announcement, Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani had called on Friday itself called a meeting of all the 13 RPT 13 unions of the airline Monday to discuss the privatisation plan.

Showing its keenness to get out of the aviation business, which for many decades have been a big drain on public money, the budget for FY20 has set aside just a paltry Rs 1 lakh.

ALSO READ | Air India moves quickly on 2nd sale bid, chairman calls unions Monday

Media reports Monday said, the government has set an October deadline to complete the process.

"The forum of 13 unions have decided to oppose the privatisation move," a union functionary from New Delhi said after the meeting with the management.

During the meeting, which lasted for about 2 hrs, various union representatives told the management that they are ready to do anything to turnaround the carrier but will not "accept" privatisation at any cost, the source said.

The Modi government in its first term had also tried to exit from the airline business but failed to get a buyer, forcing it to defer the plans.

Presenting the budget, Sitaharaman had said, "in view of the current macroeconomic parameters, the government would not only re-initiate the process of strategic disinvestment of Air India, but would also offer more central enterprises for strategic participation by the private sector.

" The 13 AI unions are Air Corporation Employees Union, Air India Employees Union, Indian Airlines Technicians Association, All-India Aircraft Engineers Association, Indian Commercial Pilots Association, Indian Pilots Guild, Air India Aircraft Engineers Association, Air India Cabin Crew Association, Air India Engineers Association, Aviation Industry Employees Guild, All-India Service Engineers Association and United Air India Officers Association.

The AI unions have consistently been opposing any bid to sell the Maharaja claiming that privatization is not a remedy pointing to the way Kingfisher and Jet Airways went belly up.

As many as six airlines, all private, including Jet Airways, Air Pegasus, Air Odisha and Air Costa, have shut shops between 2014 and April 2019 for various reasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Air India Privatisation Air India employees
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp