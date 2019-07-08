Home Business

Rupee slips 16 paise to 68.58 against US Dollar

The rupee came under pressure following heavy selling in domestic equities amid outflow of foreign funds.

Published: 08th July 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee-Dollar

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee on Monday depreciated by 16 paise to 68.58 against the US dollar in early trade, mainly due to heavy selling in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows. However, weakening of the American currency in the overseas market, and easing crude oil prices restricted the rupee's decline, forex traders said.

The rupee came under pressure following heavy selling in domestic equities amid outflow of foreign funds, they added. The BSE Sensex crashed 405.67 points, or 1.03 per cent, to trade at 39,107.72 on Monday. Similarly, the broader Nifty sank 128 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 11,683.15.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened weak at 68.49 per dollar and fell further to quote at 68.58, showing a decline of 16 paise over its previous close. The rupee on Friday settled 8 paise higher at 68.42 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.07 per cent to 97.21. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.02 per cent to trade at USD 64.22 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 89.38 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 275.63 crore, as per provisional data. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.64 per cent in the morning trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INR vs USD Indian Rupee US Dollar Currency conversion rates
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp