Home Business

Sterling and Wilson Solar gets Sebi approval to float Rs 4,500-crore IPO

The capital markets regulator issued its final observations on SWSL's IPO proposal on July 4, according to information available on Sebi's website.

Published: 08th July 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) has received approval from markets regulator Sebi to float its Rs 4,500-crore initial public offering.

The capital markets regulator issued its final observations on SWSL's IPO proposal on July 4, according to information available on Sebi's website.

The total size of the initial public offering (IPO) is about Rs 4,500 crore.

The IPO will be an offer-for-sale by the company's Chairman Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala, and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, the promoter selling shareholders.

The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus for the IPO with Sebi on April 15 this year.

Sebi's observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues such as IPO, follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Deutsche Equities India, IIFL Holdings and SBI Capital Markets are the global coordinators and book running lead managers and IndusInd Bank and YES Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The shares of Sterling and Wilson are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company's order book was Rs 4,309.09 crore as of December 31, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPO Sebi Sterling and Wilson Solar
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp