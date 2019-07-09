Home Business

Cost of Rs 2000 note falls 65 paise per piece in 2018-19 period

It declined 65 paise from Rs 4.18 apiece in 2017-18.

Published: 09th July 2019 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cost of a Rs 2000 currency note fell 65 paise or 18.4 per cent in 2018-19 compared to the year-ago period, according to official data.

Introduced after demonetisation in November 2016, Rs 2000 notes are printed only by the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt Ltd (BRBNMPL) -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI.

According to data provided by the government to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the selling price of Rs 2000 note from the BRBNMPL was Rs 3.53 apiece in 2018-19.

It declined 65 paise from Rs 4.18 apiece in 2017-18.

The data, provided by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur in a written reply, showed that the selling price of a Rs 500 note was Rs 2.13 in 2018-19, lower than Rs 2.39 in the same period a year ago.

The selling price of Rs 200 note per piece declined to Rs 2.15 in 2018-19 compared to Rs 2.24 in 2017-18.

These figures pertain to the notes printed by the BRBNMPL.

The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) also prints currency notes.

The selling price of a Rs 500 note printed by SPMCIL was Rs 3.375 in 2018-19, unchanged from the year-ago period.

As per the data, the selling price of Rs 200 note remained the same at Rs 3.12 in 2018-19 and 2017-18.

The expenditure incurred on printing of currency notes rose to Rs 7,965 crore in 2017-18 (July-June) from Rs 4,912 crore in 2016-17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rs 200 note Currency
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp