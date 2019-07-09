Home Business

India probes alleged dumping of stainless steel products from 15 nations including US, China

In a probe, DGTR will determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping and recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty.

Published: 09th July 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

AStainless steel sheets at a steel factory in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has initiated a probe into alleged dumping of flat-rolled products of stainless steel from 15 countries including China, the US and Japan following complaints by domestic players.

Commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has begun the investigation after finding evidence of dumping of the products from China, Korea, the European Union, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, the US, Thailand, South Africa, the UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico, Vietnam and Malaysia.

"The authority accordingly initiates an investigation into the alleged dumping, and consequent injury to the domestic industry," the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said in a notification.

In the probe, DGTR will determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping and recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry, it added.

Indian Stainless Steel Development Association, Jindal Stainless, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) and Jindal Stainless Steelway have filed an application before the directorate alleging dumping of the products from companies of these nations.

They have requested for imposition of anti-dumping duties on the imports. Year 2018-19 is taken as the period of investigation.

However, for the purpose of probing into the injury caused to domestic players, data of 2015-18 will also be looked into.

DGTR carries out probe into alleged dumping of goods from other countries.

If it is established in the probe that dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the directorate recommends anti-dumping duties to guard the interest of industry.

India conducts anti-dumping investigation on the basis of applications filed by domestic industry with prima facie evidence of dumping of goods in the country.

The probe is a quasi-judicial process and is allowed under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

India is a member of WTO which frames laws for global exports and imports.

During April 2018 to March 2019, DGTR initiated 24 anti-dumping (both fresh and review) investigations, and issued final findings in 50 such cases.

Anti-dumping duties are levied to provide a level playing field to local industry by guarding against cheap below-cost imports.

All the 15 countries are members of WTO.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stainless steel India India-China India-US India-US trade DGTR dumping anti-dumping duties Jindal
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp