Zomato acquires food donation start-up Feeding India

Zomato said it will revamp the Feeding India website and start publishing quarterly financials on the website.

Published: 09th July 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 02:50 PM

Zomato

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Food delivery platform Zomato has acquired Feeding India, a not-for-profit organisation with an aim to serve at least 100 million underprivileged people every month.

With this acquisition, Zomato will fund the entire salaries of the team and some core initiatives, the company said on Monday.

For example, Zomato will fund the development of the 'Feedi.ng' app which will connect donors and volunteers.

ALSO READl: Zomato may launch online home-cooked meal service

Zomato said it will revamp the Feeding India website and start publishing quarterly financials on the website.

"Zomato is aiming to get the first Feeding Global - Financial Transparency Report, out by October 2019," Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote in a blog post.

ALSO READ: India might not be ready for Zomato's new 26-week parental leave. Here's why

The Feeding India team has been working with Zomato for about six months now.

"In December of 2018, Feeding India distributed 78,300 monthly meals to the underprivileged. That figure has now skyrocketed to over 1.1 million meals a month," Goyal said.

"Similarly, the number of cities Feeding India is active in has risen from 65 to 82. The number of Hunger Heroes (volunteers at Feeding India) has grown from 8,500 to 21,500," he added.

