Home Business

BSNL staff salaries for June have been paid: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that BSNL has informed that it is facing liquidity crunch due to a mismatch in revenue and expenditure.

Published: 11th July 2019 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cash-strapped Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has made staff salary payments for the month of June, and casual labourers and temporary workers in the state-owned corporation too are being paid wages "regularly", Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The PSU has been asked to take steps to improve performance and increase revenue while controlling expenses, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Further, letter of comfort has been given from time to time to BSNL for raising loans to meet its requirements, he added.

"Salary of June 2019 has already been paid to its employees by BSNL. BSNL has also informed that casual labourers and temporary status mazdoors (daily-wager) in BSNL are being paid wages regularly," the minister said.

Stating that there were some delay in the payment of wages for the month of February, 2019, the minister added that the salaries are being paid regularly.

In a separate query on the same issue, the minister said that BSNL has informed that it is facing liquidity crunch due to mismatch in revenue and expenditure.

However, maximum efforts are being made by BSNL to meet the requirement of operation and maintenance of services.

To another question, the minister said that net worth of BSNL stood at Rs 34,276 crore (unaudited and provisional), while Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) had a negative networth of Rs 9,735 crore as on April 1, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL Ravi Shankar Prasad
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp