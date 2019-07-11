ED attaches Rs 24.77 crore of properties of Mehul Choksi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached immovable properties, valuables, vehicles and bank accounts with a total value of Rs 24.77 crore of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi.

The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud case.

The ED has attached three commercial properties in Dubai, valuables, a Mercedes Benz E280 and Fixed Deposits controlled by Choksi, who is now said to be based in Antigua.