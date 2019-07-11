Home Business

Housing affordability worsened over past four years: RBI survey

The RBI has been conducting a quarterly Residential Asset Price Monitoring Survey since July 2010 on housing loans disbursed by select banks and housing finance companies across 13 cities.

Published: 11th July 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Reserve Bank survey Thursday showed that housing affordability has worsened in four years with Mumbai being the least affordable.

The RBI has been conducting a quarterly Residential Asset Price Monitoring Survey (RAPMS) since July 2010 on housing loans disbursed by select banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) across 13 cities.

"Housing affordability worsened over the past 4 years as the house price-to-income (HPTI) ratio increased from 56.1 in March 2015 to 61.5 in March 2019," the RBI said while releasing the survey. Mumbai remains the least affordable city in India, while Bhubaneswar remains the most affordable city.

ALSO READ | FIR filed against 'fake application forms' to avail benefits under PMAY-U

It further said the movement of median loan-to-income (LTI) ratio also confirms worsening housing affordability as it moved from 3 in March 2015 to 3.4 in March 2019.

The survey also said the median loan-to-value (LTV) ratio moved from 67.7 per cent to 69.6 per cent between March 2015 and March 2019 showing that banks have become increasingly risk tolerant.

LTV is a measure of credit risk on housing loans.

Another finding of the survey is that the median EMI-to-income (ETI) ratio, representing loan eligibility, has remained relatively steady during the past 2 years.

However, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad recorded higher median ETI compared to other cities.

The study was conducted in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI survey affordable housing RAPMS
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp