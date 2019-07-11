Home Nation

FIR filed against unidentified persons for 'fake application forms' to avail benefits under PMAY-U

It also stated that the people selling these "fake forms" are also maintaining registers and noting down personal details of the buyers.

Published: 11th July 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons on a complaint by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry regarding circulation of "fake application forms" for availing benefits under the PMAY (Urban).

In its complaint, the ministry said that a large number of people from the national capital are approaching its office at Nirman Bhawan and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to submit these forms to avail benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (U).

ALSO READ | Housing affordability worsened over past four years: RBI survey

"During the conversation with the people approaching the above mentioned offices, it has also come to our knowledge that these fake forms are being sold out at a few photocopy shops located at Krishna Menon Marg Market and Shastri Bhawan and by a few vendors near Nirman Bhawan," the HUA Ministry said in the complaint.

It also stated that the people selling these "fake forms" are also maintaining registers and noting down personal details of the buyers.

In the complaint lodged at South Avenue police station, the ministry said it has not authorised any person or entity for circulating and depositing any such form and collecting money.

It has also clarified that there is no provision of accepting forms in person and instead, applicants can submit their forms online through its website www.pmaymis.gov.in.

The ministry has suggested that eligible beneficiaries from the national capital can approach the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for submission of application forms.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), a beneficiary can get an interest subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh on his or her home loan, bringing down EMIs. The ministry said it had already advised the DUSIB and the DDA to accept the application forms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMO Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Fake Application Forms PMAY
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp