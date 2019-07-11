FIR filed against unidentified persons for 'fake application forms' to avail benefits under PMAY-U

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons on a complaint by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry regarding circulation of "fake application forms" for availing benefits under the PMAY (Urban).

In its complaint, the ministry said that a large number of people from the national capital are approaching its office at Nirman Bhawan and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to submit these forms to avail benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (U).

ALSO READ | Housing affordability worsened over past four years: RBI survey

"During the conversation with the people approaching the above mentioned offices, it has also come to our knowledge that these fake forms are being sold out at a few photocopy shops located at Krishna Menon Marg Market and Shastri Bhawan and by a few vendors near Nirman Bhawan," the HUA Ministry said in the complaint.

It also stated that the people selling these "fake forms" are also maintaining registers and noting down personal details of the buyers.

In the complaint lodged at South Avenue police station, the ministry said it has not authorised any person or entity for circulating and depositing any such form and collecting money.

It has also clarified that there is no provision of accepting forms in person and instead, applicants can submit their forms online through its website www.pmaymis.gov.in.

The ministry has suggested that eligible beneficiaries from the national capital can approach the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for submission of application forms.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), a beneficiary can get an interest subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh on his or her home loan, bringing down EMIs. The ministry said it had already advised the DUSIB and the DDA to accept the application forms.