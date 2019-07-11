Home Business

India probing alleged dumping of polystyrene from 6 nations

The major appliances in which the product is used include refrigerators and air conditioners, stationary, insulation foam, electrical housings, toys and food packaging.

Published: 11th July 2019

India flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has started a probe into the alleged dumping of polystyrene, used in refrigerators and air conditioners, from six countries including the US, Singapore and Iran following complaints by domestic players.

Commerce Ministry's investigation arm DGTR has begun the investigation after finding sufficient evidence of dumping of the product from Iran, Malaysia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, UAE and the US.

"The authority hereby initiates an investigation into the alleged dumping, and consequent injury to the domestic industry," the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said in a notification.

In the probe, DGTR will determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping and recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry, it added.

Ineos Styrolution India Ltd, Vadodara along with Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Mumbai had filed an application before the directorate for imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports of 'Polystyrene of all types except Expandable Polystyrene' from certain companies of these countries.

The period of investigation is from January 2018 to December 2018 (12 months).

However, for the purpose of probing into the injury caused to domestic players, data from 2015-18 will also be looked into.

DGTR carries out probe into alleged dumping of goods from other countries.

If it is established in the probe that dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the directorate recommends anti-dumping duties to guard the interest of industry.

India conducts anti-dumping investigation on the basis of applications filed by domestic industry with prima facie evidence of dumping of goods in the country.

The probe is a quasi-judicial process and is allowed under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

India is a member of WTO which frames laws for global exports and imports.

During April 2018 to March 2019, DGTR initiated 24 anti-dumping (both fresh and review) investigations, and issued final findings in 50 such cases.

Anti-dumping duties are levied to provide a level playing field to the local industry by guarding against cheap below-cost imports.

All the six countries are members of WTO.

