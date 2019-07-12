Home Business

Budget backed with plan, estimates realistic: Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

The Finance Minister said that said adequate provisions for expenditure particularly for defence, pension and salary and internal security have been provided.

Published: 12th July 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Answering critics of her maiden Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said every estimate in the Budget 2019-20 was "realistic" and that the focus on agriculture and investments lay a foundation for nearly doubling the size of the economy to USD 5 trillion in five years.

Replying to the debate on the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha, she said adequate provisions for expenditure particularly for defence, pension and salary and internal security have been provided for with necessary mobilisation of tax and non-tax resources.

She said the big picture presented in the Budget is backed with a plan to increase investment without compromising on the fiscal consolidation roadmap. "It is not without a plan," she said on increasing the size of the economy from USD 2.7 trillion to USD 5 trillion by 2024-25.

Besides focus on agriculture, the plan includes increasing investment coming by way of further liberalisation of FDI rules, lowering of corporate tax to 25 per cent to companies with turnover of upto Rs 400 crore, tax cut on electric vehicles, widening scope of voluntary pension scheme for retail traders and shopkeepers and giving push to infrastructure development with an investment of Rs 100 lakh crore over the next five years.

Pro-growth measures include a reduction in import duty on some raw material and boosting 'Make in India', widening the scope of cash support to farmers and constitution of a five-member Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth under Prime Minister for taking comprehensive steps, she said.

Rebutting former finance minister P Chidambaram's assertion of "unachievable" tax projections, she read out numbers to say income tax, excise and GST collection targets are achievable.

While excise collections will boost with Rs 2 per litre increase in tax on petrol and diesel and an amnesty scheme, GST collections will boost by over 14 per cent on simplified return filing and tracking of evasion.

On his assertion that the Budget for 2019-20 did not have any "bold structural reforms" which should have come with the massive mandate the BJP got in recent elections, Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) introduced in July 2017 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code brought in 2016 were structural reforms.

She went on to list 16 reforms such as bank recapitalisation and direct benefit transfer (DBT) done in the first term of the Modi government.

To criticism of her Budget speech on July 5 not featuring allocations, she read out allocations made in schedules such as employment guarantee scheme, irrigation, rural roads, drinking water, health, education, crop insurance and mid-day meal scheme to say funds made available for 99 schemes having impact on common man have all gone up.

Sitharaman said inflation has not been allowed to raise its head and keeping it under tight control is "a powerful tool to gauge" achievement of the government. "The Budget has given a vision. It is a vision for 10 years with a mid-course target of USD 5 trillion economy we wish to reach. The budget reflects firm commitment to boost investment in agriculture, and social sector particularly healthcare," she said.

On the Economic Survey, prepared by the Chief Economic Adviser to the Finance Ministry, and the Budget 2019-20 giving different numbers, she said statistics in both documents are all authentic but used a different base. "Every estimate of projection given are realistic. The projection made in Budget are realistic and adequately provided," she said.

Sitharaman said over the last five years, public sector banks have been recapitalised by Rs 3.19 lakh crore. "NPA problem has been comprehensively addressed by the government," she said.

On farmer support schemes, she said extending scope of cash support of Rs 6000 to every farmer, giving 50 per cent margin of profit on cost of production and timely announcement of MSP increase will help double farmer income by 2022.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha 2019 union budget Union Budget 2019 2019 Budget estimates
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp