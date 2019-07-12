Home Business

External agency working on plan for shift to electric vehicles

The auto industry had mooted the migration to EVs for two and three-wheelers in a phased manner by selecting the most polluted cities and targeting 100 per cent migration to EVs for such cities.

Published: 12th July 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Electric Vehicle

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

With the central government focusing on achieving a fast transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the auto industry will conduct a study with the help of an external agency to come up with a roadmap for electric mobility adoption. Think tank NITI Aayog has proposed a transition to full EVs for three-wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers up to 150cc by 2025, according to sources.

Last month, it had asked the industry representatives to come within two weeks with concrete steps that can be taken to achieve the transition. However, the manufacturers had stated that they would need a minimum of four months to work on the same, according to a PTI report. “They (auto industry) are getting a study done and will discuss this with the government,” said a source. Confirming the plans for the study, sources in the automobile industry said that the roadmap is expected to take between six weeks to two months time to complete.

“It will be done by an external agency and the recommendations will be shared with the government,” a source said, adding that the development is being seen as an attempt to find a middle path. Representatives of the industry have stated that the timeline proposed by the NITI Aayog is impractical and would cause disruption in the sector. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had also stated that migration to EVs needs to be planned through a multi-year roadmap to ensure the entire ecosystem is ready.

The auto industry had mooted the migration to EVs for two and three-wheelers in a phased manner by selecting the most polluted cities and targeting 100 per cent migration to EVs for such cities in staggered steps with proper timelines. Manufacturers of two-wheelers and three-wheelers had also expressed concerns over the proposal to shift to fully electric mobility. 

They had argued that the industry needs more time to stabilise after the BS-VI changeover, before it takes the next step of moving from internal combustion engine technology to EVs, especially considering the Indian customer’s requirements, including price effectiveness and longer daily commutes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EV shift Electric vehicles NITI Aayog Three wheelers EV
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp