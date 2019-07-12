Home Business

IndiGo promoter feud | 'Paan ki dukaan doing well': Bhatia group replies to Gangwal's claims

The promoters' feud intensified after it was made public that Gangwal has sought markets regulator Sebi's intervention to address corporate governance issues at the company.

Published: 12th July 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers stand at the ticket counter of Indigo Airlines at the airport on the outskirts of Agartala ( File photo| Reuters )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming co-founder Rakesh Gangwal's allegations of governance lapses at InterGlobe Aviation as much ado about nothing, Rahul Bhatia's group Friday said the company is well run, financially sound and managed by a competent set of managers.

Asserting that "pan ki dukaan" (betel shop) has apparently done well, InterGlobe Enterprises said there was no abuse of rights and Gangwal's proposal for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was rejected on the basis of a legal opinion obtained by the board of InterGlobe Aviation.

In the notice for proposed EGM, Gangwal had said that events go "far beyond just poor governance and even a "paan ki dukaan would have handled these matters with more grace".

InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of 49 per cent.

"Corporate governance is not about levelling baseless charges. It is about ensuring that the company's interests as also those of other stakeholders are protected and not harmed," InterGlobe Enterprises said in a statement.

This is the second time in three days that Bhatia camp has issued a statement.

The spat between Gangwal and Bhatia -- co-founders and co-promoters of IndiGo -- intensified after it was made public that Gangwal has sought markets regulator Sebi's intervention to address corporate governance issues at the company.

"Paan ki dukaan has apparently done well and continues to do well; it is financially sound; it is well run and managed by a competent set of managers. Gangwal's allegations about lack of corporate governance are much ado about nothing," the statement said.

READ HERE | IndiGo can't fly high with fights in the cockpit

Gangwal along with his affiliates have about 37 per cent shareholding in InterGlobe Aviation while Bhatia and his affiliates (IGE Group) have around 38 per cent stake.

Amid Gangwal mentioning that shareholders' agreement provides unusual rights to InterGlobe Enterprises, Bhatia group noted that he has failed to give even one instance where there has been any misuse of any such right.

According to the statement, Gangwal, though entitled to appoint a director, right from the inception of his investment in 2006, chose not to join the board or to appoint any other nominee.

"It was not until June 2015 (prior to the IPO) that Gangwal finally joined the Board. By 2015, IndiGo had established itself as the most successful airline ever in India. It had matured into a great institution with apparently good corporate governance though without the benefit of Gangwal's presence on the board," it added.

Prior to the IPO, the statement said the shareholders' agreement was "re-negotiated, and heavily re-negotiated, and amended twice" to comply with regulatory requirements.

ALSO READ| Related party deals fraction of turnover: IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia

Claiming that Gangwal has raised a much orchestrated controversy around corporate governance, Bhatia group sought to know what facts have been put out by him to support his allegations.

"Has there been any stripping of assets or profits? Has there been any misfeasance or fraud? While he emits volumes of hot air about RPTs (Related Party Transactions), he ends up giving one example of what he believes demonstrates that there may have been something which did not meet arm's length criteria - and that example is factually wrong," the statement noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Bhatia InterGlobe Aviation Rakesh Gangwal Indigo
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp