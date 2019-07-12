Home Business

International Tractors Ltd and Yanmar Agribusiness launch tractors

International Tractors Ltd. (ITL) has partnered with Japanese agricultural machinery maker Yanmar Agribusiness to launch a premium range of Solis Yanmar tractors in India.

Published: 12th July 2019 08:40 AM

By Express News Service

International Tractors Ltd (ITL) has partnered with Japanese agricultural machinery maker Yanmar Agribusiness to launch a premium range of Solis Yanmar tractors in India. ITL is aiming to sell 50,000 units in five years and launched its first dealership for the new range in Pune on June 9. According to the company, there are plans to set up over 400 dealerships in India within two years.

“ITL began its journey by exporting its first tractor, Solis, to Europe in 2011. Since then, Solis has seen phenomenal growth, expanding globally to 120 countries in eight years, with more than 100,000 satisfied customers,” said Deepak Mittal, MD, ITL. He added, “Solis is now one of the top-five tractor brands in Europe. Solis Yanmar tractors offer multiple technologically-advanced features and superior comfort, which will revolutionise the quality of ‘Made in India’ farm technologies.” 

TAGS
International Tractors Ltd Solis Yanmar tractors Yanmar Agribusiness
