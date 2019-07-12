S&P Global to set up second unit in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its expansion drive, S&P Global — a ratings, analytics and data services provider — is all set to hire over 750 employees at its second Orion facility in Hyderabad. The firm already operates a unit in Hyderabad and two more across India; together, it employs in excess of 7,500 employees. Orion is one of S&P Global’s biggest and key strategic centres of excellence for technology talent and provides support to strategic business programmes and digital infrastructure. It has so far invested about $10 million at the Orion facility and is expected to pump in more when needed.

“What began as a 200-member team in India has grown to an operation covering three cities and nearly 7,500 employees. This is not just an Indian, but a global growth story for S&P Global. Through Orion, our people are empowered to develop the advanced technical skills necessary to deliver exceptional value for our customers, while at the same time improving operational efficiency and strategic development of technology services continuing to propel S&P Global as it powers the markets of the future,” said Abhishek Tomar, MD, India Operations, S&P Global.

It may be noted that S&P Global partnered with Ness Technologies in Hyderabad in 2017 to build the Orion technology centre, and opening the co-branded facility designed to accommodate more than 850 associates in May 2018. Currently, Orion is wholly-owned by S&P Global.