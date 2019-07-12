Home Business

Tata Communications, Thales partner for SIM security of IoT devices

Tata Communications' mobility and IoT platform MOVE and Thales' T-Sure technology will collaborate for securing data generated by connected devices.

Published: 12th July 2019 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Tata group

Image for representational purpose for Tata group companies. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

LONDON: Tata Communications has partnered with Rafale aircraft vendor Thales to develop a secure connectivity solution for internet of things (IoT) devices.

Tata Communications' mobility and IoT platform MOVE and Thales' T-Sure technology will collaborate for securing data generated by connected devices such as cars and trucks under the agreement.

"Thales will provide its T-Sure warranted digital identity solution to Tata Communications Move SIM cards, based on technologies from Gemalto, a Thales company," a joint statement from Tata Communications and Thales said.

While MOVE will encrypt the data in motion (in current use), T-Sure will play the role of protecting the information at rest (archived) on SIM, therefore safeguarding data both on the network and at the device level.

"The two companies look to undertake a series of proof-of-concepts with customers to test this solution in action," the statement said.

In a survey conducted by Tata Communications, 30 per cent of IT decision makers cited security and 25 per cent cited privacy issues as the biggest barriers to IoT adoption.

Thales Rafale Tata Communications internet of things
