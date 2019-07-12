Home Business

To foray into new FMCG categories, eye on acquisitions: ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri

Puri said that ITC has been able to create unique competitive advantage by leveraging on its enterprise strength.

Published: 12th July 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri (Photo| YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

 

KOLKATA: Diversified conglomerate ITC will foray into new categories and sub-segments in FMCG vertical which will be supported by multi-dimensional investments and strategic opportunities for acquisitions, its Chairman Sanjiv Puri said on Friday.

Addressing the company's shareholders at its annual general meeting, Puri said the company is seeking to be an engine of growth for Indian economy through a vibrant portfolio of future-ready businesses. "Today, around 25 per cent of ITC's segment revenue is from newer FMCG businesses. To accelerate growth in the FMCG businesses, the endeavour is not only to fortify the existing categories towards delivering industry-leading performance but also to foray into newer categories and sub-segments," he said.

Puri further said, "This would be supported by multi-dimensional investments as also strategic opportunities for acquisitions." In the last two to three years, ITC has expanded its FMCG portfolio by foraying into new segments. Over 50 products were launched last year to strengthen existing categories and enter newer segments, he added.

Reiterating the company's vision, Puri said, "ITC seeks to be an engine of growth for the Indian economy through a vibrant portfolio of future-ready businesses that are well poised to serve the emerging needs of a growing market through world-class Indian brands."

These businesses also anchor competitive value chains that empower millions of farmers and trade partners, generating livelihoods for more than 6 million people in the country, he added.

Stating that ITC's annual turnover is over Rs 18,000 crore, he said the company has many brands with multi-crore sales. "In terms of annual consumer spend, 'Aashirvaad' is today over Rs 4,500 crore; 'Sunfeast' over Rs 3,800 crore; 'Bingo!' nearly Rs 2,500 crore; 'Classmate' over Rs 1,400 crore; 'YiPPee!' over Rs 1,100 crore while 'Vivel', 'Mangaldeep' and 'Candyman' are over Rs 500 crore each," he said.

Puri said that ITC has been able to create unique competitive advantage by leveraging on its enterprise strength. "ITC's formidable distribution network enables it to place products in more than 6 million retail outlets," he said, adding substantive investments are being made in expanding this network and in developing alternative and emerging channels such as modern trade, on-the-go food services, end-to-end cold chain and e-commerce, among others.

He also said the integrated fruits, vegetables and perishables value chain has enabled ITC to foray into new segments with a wide range of offerings including frozen food, dehydrated onions, potatoes, mango pulp and prawns.

ITC is investing in building state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure across India to rapidly scale up the FMCG businesses, build an extremely competitive supply chain and contribute to the country's Make in India vision, Puri added. "The 20 Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics (ICML) facilities being progressively built will provide formidable strength to the company's FMCG brands by enhancing cost efficiency, economies of scale, freshness and close-to-market distribution," Puri said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjiv Puri ITC ITC AGM ITC FMCG business
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp