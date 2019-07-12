Home Business

With aim to generate Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030, ITC to expand its FMCG base

This comes at a time when ITC aims to generate Rs 1 lakh crore sales by 2030 betting on its newer FMCG business.

Published: 12th July 2019 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri (Photo| YouTube Screengrab)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The diversified conglomerate, ITC Ltd on Friday said it is open to acquisitions as it plans to expand its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business by adding newer segments under its portfolio. 

“To accelerate growth, the endeavour is not only to fortify the existing categories towards delivering industry-leading performance but also to foray into newer categories and sub-segments. This would be supported by multi-dimensional investments as well as strategic opportunities for acquisitions,” chairman Sanjiv Puri told shareholders, in his maiden address at the company’s 108th Annual General Meeting.

This comes at a time when ITC aims to generate Rs 1 lakh crore sales by 2030 betting on its newer FMCG business. To be sure, the share of cigarettes in its top line has been consistently falling, while other categories such as staples, biscuits, frozen foods, organic purees, soaps and hotels contributed more than half of ITC’s gross revenue in the year ended March. Overall, nearly 25 per cent of ITC’s revenue comes from newer FMCG businesses under the non-cigarette portfolio. The segment’s EBITDA, at Rs 688 crore in the last fiscal, rose by 51 per cent year-on-year.

“Over 50 products were launched last year to strengthen existing categories and enter new segments. A strong pipeline of products is constantly being readied for progressive launch to continue delighting our consumers and create new levers of growth for the FMCG businesses," Puri said, adding that the company is working to venture into every possible category. ITC also plans to expand its dairy business which is currently limited to some geographies such as East and South and products like milk, ghee, curd, paneer and beverages.

In the last two to three years, ITC has expanded its FMCG portfolio by foraying into new segments such as the luxury ‘Fabelle’ Chocolates collection, dairy & dairy beverages under the ‘Aashirvaad Svasti’ and ‘Sunfeast Wonderz’ brands, frozen foods from the ‘ITC Master Chef’ collection, skincare with the premium ‘Dermafique' among others. Acquisitions like the Charmis brand of face cream and Nimyle floor cleaners were also acquired to enter new segments. 

Currently, the company's consumer goods reach more than six million retail outlets. "Substantive investments are being made in expanding this network and in developing alternate and emerging channels such as modern trade, on-the-go, food services, end-to-end cold chain, e-commerce and so on," Puri added. The company is also leveraging the benefits of digital technology with focused investments in areas such as customised mobility solution and data analytics to boost productivity, operational effectiveness and sharp target market interventions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FMCG ITC
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp