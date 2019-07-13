Home Business

IndusInd Bank cuts microfinance lending in some states

The bank has slowed down lending in the microfinance segment in a few states like West Bengal and Odisha temporarily, as a matter of caution.

Published: 13th July 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image of IndusInd bank used for representational purpose only

Image of IndusInd bank used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  IndusInd Bank, which announced its first quarterly results post the completion of Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL) merger, said it has slowed down lending in the microfinance segment in a few states like West Bengal and Odisha temporarily, as a matter of caution. The market in those states indicated an “overheated situation”, which made the bank to slow down lending consciously, bank officials told reporters on Friday.

“We tightened lending norms on our own,” said MR Rao, MD & CEO of IndusInd Financial Inclusion Limited (IFIL). Pursuant to the merger taking effect from July 4, Rao, who was the MD & CEO of BFIL, became the IFIL head. He said the loan sizes were getting quite high in West Bengal - Rs 43,000 per borrower as against the bank’s average loan size of Rs 23,000 per borrower - and in Odisha, there was a report of 4 per cent multiple lender cases.  

“We have become more stringent in these two states, that’s all. The overall loan book has grown very handsomely,” said Romesh Sobti, MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank Ltd. Rao said this is a temporary measure after watching the situation on the ground since January, and that in a couple of months when the situation eases, will go back to normal.

Overall, the bank’s credit growth was 24 per cent higher on year in the first quarter of the current financial year, and despite a slowdown in vehicle sales, recorded strong growth in vehicle financing, increasing its market share. However, Q1 growth was the slowest since the post-Lehman 2009-10 period, the bank said. After the major write-off against the IL&FS loans in Q4 of last year that dented the bank’s profits, IndusInd bounced back to report 38 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 1,433 crore in Q1 this year.

“IndusInd Bank’s Q1FY20 results were strong, helped by higher margins and lower credit costs... However, the watch list continues to be an overhang, and we opine that the ~65BPS credit cost guidance for FY20E continues to be a challenge for the bank,” said Lalitabh Srivastava, AVP Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndusInd Bank Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited IndusInd Financial Inclusion Limited IndusInd Bank MFIl cut
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp