Infosys to hire 18,000 people from universities in FY20

Published: 13th July 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao. (Photo | Infosys website)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India's second largest IT services firm Infosys Friday said it will recruit 18,000 people from campuses this fiscal.

Infosys, which has over 2.29 lakh employees, is also battling high attrition, although the company asserted that this has not impacted its deliverable.

"Overall for this quarter, we have recruited close to 8,000 people, of which freshers are about 2,500. For the year, we are looking at about 18,000 people or so from the universities," Infosys Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao said.

Infosys added 906 people (net) during the June 2019 quarter. The attrition (annualised consolidated) was at 23.4 per cent up, compared to 20.4 per cent for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company said there was no impact of attrition on its deliverables and that historically, the first quarter of the fiscal has a higher level of attrition.

Infosys has initiated a number of measures for employee engagement, investment in career opportunities and enrichment of experience for employees, he said.

