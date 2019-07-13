TVS launches India’s first fully ethanol powered bike

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company on Friday launched India’s first ethanol-based motorcycle, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100. This special edition would be available in sugarcane-rich belt Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka at a price of Rs 1,20,000.

The motorcycle boasts a peak power of 21 PS @ 8500 rpm with a torque of 18.1 Nm @ 7000 rpm and has an ascending top speed of 129 kmph. The Apache RTR 2004V E100 can be used only on ethanol. TVS said RTR 200 Fi E100 can take maximum of 20 per cent petrol blended with 80 per cent ethanol. With the use of ethanol, performance can be enhanced by 5 per cent emissions lowered by 3 per cent, TVS said.