Home Business

Defence products' exports to exceed Rs 35,000 crore target

Last fiscal, exports were about Rs 10,700 crore and in 2019-20, the Centre set a target of Rs 20,000 crore.

Published: 14th July 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the growing trend of shipments in recent years, exports of defence products will exceed the Rs 35,000 crore target by 2024-25, an official said. "I expect the exports will surpass the target of Rs 35,000 crore by 2024-25. Defence components are key drivers," Defence Production Department Secretary Ajay Kumar told PTI.

Kumar was in the city to promote private sector participation in defence production and also inaugurated a facilitation centre for the defence production at Bharat Chamber of Commerce. "Defence exports had been growing exponentially. It is like a big rock, which is hard to move, but once it starts rolling, it only gains momentum," he said.

Last fiscal, exports were about Rs 10,700 crore and in 2019-20, the Centre set a target of Rs 20,000 crore. "In the first quarter of the current fiscal, exports worth Rs 5,600 crore had already been recorded," he said.

He said that exports were just worth Rs 1,500 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 4,500 crore 2017-18. Kumar stated that the government had been taking several steps to encourage the private sector, MSMEs in particular, in defence production under the existing production policy and some "notable changes" had been brought in the recent policy.

Ordnance Factory Board had decided that it would not seek capacity verification for almost 90 per cent of the products barring some of the sensitive items. "OFB and defence PSUs are planning to outsource about 3000 items which will give boost to MSMEs sector," Kumar said.

The government had also allowed suo-motu defence products development and production. "Six to seven suo-motu proposals had already been accepted," Kumar said. Traditionally, the Defence department used to float tenders for products that it decided to procure, but now the government has allowed private sector to pitch for useful products that they have developed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ordnance Factory Board Defence exports Defence Production Department Bharat Chamber of Commerce
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp