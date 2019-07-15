WOMO joins hands with Genesis Luxury for India business

Sesa sen By

NEW DELHI: Italian cosmetic brand for men WOMO has announced its long-term partnership in India with Genesis Luxury, a part of Reliance Brands Limited. Through this partnership, Genesis Luxury will offer WOMO products and shaving services of Bullfrog, the barbershop founded by Romano Brida and acquired by Percassi in 2014, through all relevant channels of sale. It aims to open its flagship store in Mumbai by the first half of 2020.

“Indian men have become image conscious and now don’t shy away from paying attention to personal wellness and appearance. It is the perfect time for a brand like WOMO and Bullfrog to enter India because it would make a perfect choice for modern gentlemen. I feel that no brand understands the needs of a modern man and his hectic life better than WOMO and Bullfrog,” said Sanjay Kapoor, founder and president of Genesis Luxury.

In 2018, Reliance Brands, owned by retail chain Reliance Retail and part of Reliance Industries, bought out a majority stake in Genesis Luxury, a group company of PE fund Sequoia Capital-backed Genesis Colors. The entry of WOMO in the Indian market is part of its global expansion strategy, which also includes a consolidation of the brand’s presence in Italy through the opening of new flagship stores. This partnership will also look at other multi-channel opportunities in India in the near future.

“This partnership (with Reliance Brands) will allow us to make the most of the multi-channel opportunities in Indian market, which is well-suited to our offer. I am sure this will give a decisive boost to the internationalisation of the brand,” said Stefano Percassi, founder and president, WOMO.

Currently, WOMO has seven stores: six in Italy and one in Zurich, Switzerland. It is also available in 29 European countries through the e-commerce channel. Bullfrog is present in all WOMO stores and has six franchise stores: five in Italy and one in Munich. Its products are also available in 250 stores through exclusive distribution agreements.

The $125 billion market-cap conglomerate, Reliance brands Limited, is on an expansion spree with its total store count at 420 and 350 shop-in-shops in India. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships includes nearly 50 brands such as Armani Exchange, Burberry, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna and G-Star Raw. RBL made its first international entry by acquiring British toy retailer Hamleys in May this year.