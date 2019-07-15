Home Business

WOMO joins hands with Genesis Luxury for India business

Italian cosmetic brand for men WOMO has announced its long-term partnership in India with Genesis Luxury, a part of Reliance Brands Limited.

Published: 15th July 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Italian cosmetic brand for men WOMO has announced its long-term partnership in India with Genesis Luxury, a part of Reliance Brands Limited. Through this partnership, Genesis Luxury will offer WOMO products and shaving services of Bullfrog, the barbershop founded by Romano Brida and acquired by Percassi in 2014, through all relevant channels of sale. It aims to open its flagship store in Mumbai by the first half of 2020.

“Indian men have become image conscious and now don’t shy away from paying attention to personal wellness and appearance. It is the perfect time for a brand like WOMO and Bullfrog to enter India because it would make a perfect choice for modern gentlemen. I feel that no brand understands the needs of a modern man and his hectic life better than WOMO and Bullfrog,” said Sanjay Kapoor, founder and president of Genesis Luxury.

In 2018, Reliance Brands, owned by retail chain Reliance Retail and part of Reliance Industries, bought out a majority stake in Genesis Luxury, a group company of PE fund Sequoia Capital-backed Genesis Colors. The entry of WOMO in the Indian market is part of its global expansion strategy, which also includes a consolidation of the brand’s presence in Italy through the opening of new flagship stores. This partnership will also look at other multi-channel opportunities in India in the near future. 

“This partnership (with Reliance Brands) will allow us to make the most of the multi-channel opportunities in Indian market, which is well-suited to our offer. I am sure this will give a decisive boost to the internationalisation of the brand,” said Stefano Percassi, founder and president, WOMO. 
Currently, WOMO has seven stores: six in Italy and one in Zurich, Switzerland. It is also available in 29 European countries through the e-commerce channel. Bullfrog is present in all WOMO stores and has six franchise stores: five in Italy and one in Munich. Its products are also available in 250 stores through exclusive distribution agreements.

The $125 billion market-cap conglomerate, Reliance brands Limited, is on an expansion spree with its total store count at 420 and 350 shop-in-shops in India. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships includes nearly 50 brands such as Armani Exchange, Burberry, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna and G-Star Raw. RBL made its first international entry by acquiring British toy retailer Hamleys in May this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Genesis Luxury WOMO
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp