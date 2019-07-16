Home Business

Government invites proposals for deployment of EV charging infra under FAME-II

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has invited proposals from entities for the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in big and smart cities.

Proposals are invited from entities that intend to develop EV charging infrastructure in million-plus cities as per the 2011 census; and smart cities as notified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said.

It also invited proposals from satellite towns connected to seven metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Ahmedabad); major cities of special categories State/UTs; and the capital city of all states/UTs not covered in the above categories. "Initially, 1,000 EV charging stations are earmarked for deployment through this EOI. These charging stations will be sanctioned to different states/cities/entities after evaluation of the proposals received under this EOI," the Heavy Industries Ministry said.

It further advised that to the extent possible charging station should be connected with 'grid-connected solar power plant' of required capacity as per MNRE guidelines so as to ensure grid stability and green energy for electric vehicles. The last date for submission of the proposals is August 20, the ministry said in the Expression of Interest (EoI).

The government recently approved Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme [Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India], for three years commencing from April 1, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore.

Under Phase-II of the scheme, the government intends to support development of EV charging infrastructure by extending capital grant to different organisations working with city government for the promotion of use of electric vehicles (EVs).

Electric vehicles FAME II FAME scheme Ministry of Heavy Industries EV charging infrastructure
