Home Business

Government to study water use in agriculture as water crisis looms 

If 10 per cent of the water used for agriculture could be saved, India’s water problems would be solved.

Published: 16th July 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog ( File Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With water stress increasing in many parts of the country, the agriculture ministry and NITI Aayog are planning to carry out an extensive study on agricultural use of water which, in future, will help farmers opt for cultivation based on water consumption levels.

“Agriculture is a major consumer of groundwater. The growing groundwater dependency may seriously impact agriculture production in future. NITI Aayog is going to study the farming pattern and water consumption levels,” a senior official from the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The Marathwada region in Maharashtra, some parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana have already been declared water-stressed areas. Water scarcity is already threatening agricultural production in these regions. In 2017, NITI Aayog came up with a report on the condition of water which had highlighted the seriousness of the water crisis and the falling groundwater level in the country. 

While the NITI Aayog report mentioned water stress in the agricultural sector, officials added that the new study would be more sector-specific, focusing on crop patterns and irrigation methods, with more recent data. The NITI Aayog is expected to submit the study report by the end of October. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, had said agriculture accounts for two-thirds of water usage, mainly for irrigation, and groundwater meets 63 per cent of the irrigation needs.

 “If 10 per cent of the water used for agriculture could be saved, India’s water problems would be solved. The Jal Shakti Ministry has already initiated many steps to save the general consumption of water, but agriculture needs a more focused approach,” another official from the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant water strssed states Tamil Nadu water crisis Maharashtra Water Crisis
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp