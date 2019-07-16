Home Business

India's business sentiment lowest in three years

According to a report, predictions of softer activity growth underpin downward revisions to the profits outlook, subdued hiring plans and relatively muted capex intentions.

Published: 16th July 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

cash_money_business_economy_EPS

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Adding to the persisting concerns of a weakening economy, an IHS Markit report on Monday said that business sentiment in the country in June fell to the lowest level since 2016 as companies are worried over a subdued economy, government policies, regulation and water shortages.

"Falling from '+18 per cent' in February to '+15 per cent' in June, the net balance of private sector companies foreseeing output growth in the year ahead matches the June 2016 reading and therefore is the joint-lowest since aggregate data became available in October 2009," the report said.

Predictions of softer activity growth underpin downward revisions to the profits outlook, subdued hiring plans and relatively muted capex intentions, said the report, adding that although a larger net balance of firms predict higher non-staff costs and output charges than in February, inflation expectations remain historically muted.

It further said: "Anecdotal evidence suggests that water shortages, public policies and weak sales have restricted sentiment in June. Companies are also concerned about potential rupee depreciation pushing prices for imported materials higher, a lack of skilled labour, likely tax hikes, financial difficulties and customers increasingly demanding discounts."

However, some firms hope to gain market shares as competitors exit the market, while others are confident about incentives and favourable government policies, it said.

"Sentiment towards profitability has faded since February, with the proportion of companies predicting growth exceeding those expecting a contraction by 15 per cent. This figure is well below the historical trend, but surpasses the global average."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IHS Markit India business sentiment Economy weak
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp