Home Business

Sensex jumps over 100 points; bank stocks rise

The 30-share index was trading 104.83 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 39,001.54 at 0945 hours.

Published: 16th July 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points in early trade Tuesday driven by gains in banking stocks, amid mixed cues from global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 104.83 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 39,001.54 at 0945 hours.

Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 29.25 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,617.60.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, Vedanta, NTPC, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank, rising up to 1.65 per cent.

On the other hand, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, M&M, TechM, HCL Tech and Kotak Bank fell up to 1.62 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge settled 160.48 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 38,896.71, while the Nifty gained 35.85 points or 0.31 per cent to end at 11,588.35.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 216.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 591.72 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Monday.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, green shoots from earnings lifted the sentiment of IT sector, while ease in WPI inflation (June) to 2.02 per cent added some cheer in the market.

However Q1 results announced so far have been mixed and going forward is expected to be subdued in nature, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei were trading in the red, while Hang Seng and Kospi rose in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was almost flat at 68.55 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.12 per cent higher at 66.56 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp