Allahabad Bank reports about Rs 688 crore fraud by SEL Manufacturing

NCLT is looking into the case of fully provided non-performing account, SEL Manufacturing Ltd with outstanding dues of Rs 688.27 crore.

Published: 17th July 2019 08:59 PM

Allahabad Bank

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Allahabad Bank on Wednesday said the bank has been hit by a fraud of Rs 688.27 crore by SEL Manufacturing and the matter is before the NCLT.

"We have to inform that a fully provided non-performing account, SEL Manufacturing Ltd (SELM) with outstanding dues of Rs 688.27 crore for which NCLT proceedings are in progress," Allahabad Bank said in a regulatory filing. The account has also been declared as fraud and reported to the Reserve Bank of India as per regulatory requirement, it added.

Last week, the Kolkata-headquartered lender had disclosed to the RBI about a fraud of Rs 1,774.82 crore by Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd (BSPL), alleging diversion of funds from banking system by the company.

"The bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 900. 20 crore against the exposure of the bank in BPSL," Allahabad Bank had said on Saturday. Stock of Allahabad Bank closed 1.92 per cent down at Rs 43.50 on BSE.

