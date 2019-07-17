Home Business

Demand for digitally skilled talent to grow at 35 per cent CAGR till 2023: NASSCOM

NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh said of the four million jobs in the industry, 60-65 per cent of job profiles were expected to change in the next five years.

Published: 17th July 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Digital Economy

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHENNAI: The demand for digitally skilled workforce would rise at 35 per cent Compounded Annual Growth Rate till 2023 of the current talent base of four million, Information Technology body NASSCOM said here Wednesday.

NASSCOM said the top priority for it was to reskill this base and has taken a number of initiatives, the first of which was proposed tie-ups with educational institutions.

"Lack of talent availability is one of the key challenges faced by organisations..We want it to make it as job one initiatives (to reskill talent base)", NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Human Resource Summit here.

She said of the four million jobs in the industry, 60-65 per cent of job profiles were expected to change in the next five years.

"By 2022, 54 per cent of all employees will require significant reskilling and upskilling", she said.

Under the National Association of Software and Service Companies initiatives to reskill the talent base, the industry body planned to tie-up with around 30 universities this year.

"This year we plan to have tie-ups with about 30 universities. In fact, the first such tie-up is with Chennai based SRM University", she said.

NASSCOM, Success Lead, Futureskills, Kirti Seth said the industry body last year focused on emerging technologies and this year it would be on developing "professional" skills of existing talents.

Some technical skills required by companies include big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence while professional skills include problem-solving ability, storytelling, negotiation intelligence among others, she said.

If reskilling does not happen, companies may look at recruiting from each other as the biggest task was the talent issue "right now".

"It is the biggest challenge we need to overcome. Today, mergers and acquisitions is one of the key charters of every company", she said.

To a query, she said NASSCOM was bullish on achieving the USD 5 trillion economy as envisaged by the Central government.

"It is a pretty realistic goal...", she said.

The Centre has set itself a goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NASSCOM Debjani Ghosh Digitally skilled workforce India employment India skilled workers
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp