Facebook may soon open debut WhatsApp payment service in India: Reports

The debut of WhatsApp payment system owned by Facebook was delayed by Indian regulations.

By UNI

MOSCOW: Social media giant Facebook is close to opening its new WhatsApp payment system in India after dealing with the audit problem, local media reported.

The debut for cross-platform messaging application owned by Facebook was delayed by the Indian regulations.

Mainly, the agency has to provide information to a third-party auditor that all data on the service will be stored solely in India.

Now the online giant is getting ready to submit this report for approval to the Reserve Bank of India, a person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg news agency on Monday.

In the meantime, WhatsApp declined to provide any comments on the report.

"WhatsApp looks forward to providing WhatsApp Payments based on the UPI [Unified Payments Interface] standard to all users in India and we continue to work with our local partners towards a shared goal of supporting a more Digital India," WhatsApp spokesman Carl Woog told the agency.

WhatsApp currently has some 300 million users in India. If the government finally greenlights the system, these numbers may boost.

