Home Business

Netflix loses subscribers worldwide in Q2 after price hikes; shares slump

Netflix said that it still sees long-term growth on target, dismissing concerns that consumers were gravitating to rivals.

Published: 18th July 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix shares plunged in after-hours trade Wednesday after its quarterly update showed weaker-than-expected subscriber growth for the streaming television sector leader.

Netflix said it added 2.7 million new subscribers worldwide in the April-June period, well below expectations, as the sector prepared for offerings from rival groups including Walt Disney, Apple and others.

Shares in Netflix skidded 11.97 per cent to USD 319.07 in after-market trade following the results, which showed revenues and profits largely in line with analyst forecasts.

ALSO READ: Netflix to roll out cheaper mobile-screen plans in India to compete with Amazon Prime

Netflix said that it still sees long-term growth on target, dismissing concerns that consumers were gravitating to rivals.

"I think our position is excellent," Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings said in an earnings presentation.

"If investors believe in internet television, then our position in that market is very strong." Hastings maintained that while there may be a streaming television war going on, the market is so vast that rival services can thrive.

He quipped that many Netflix employees are fans of HBO shows. Netflix, known for its original shows such as "The Crown" and "Orange is the New Black," said the latest shows did not attract as many subscribers.

That, along with hikes in the price of subscriptions in some regions, appeared to dampen growth, Hastings and other top executives said.

ALSO READ: Netflix edits graphic suicide scene in '13 Reasons Why' after controversy

Subscriber growth reignited in the opening weeks of the current quarter, with the release of the latest season of blockbuster original series "Stranger Things," according to executives.

"Netflix has a difficult road ahead with looming competition and the removal of popular content, but a strong content schedule in Q3 should draw many former subscribers back in," said eMarketer forecasting analyst Eric Haggstrom.

Netflix said revenue for the recently ended quarter grew 26 per cent from a year ago to USD 4.9 billion and profit fell 29 per cent to USD 271 million.

Netflix will be losing some of its hit shows such as "Friends" to rival platforms being launched in the coming months but argued that it will make up for that with original content.

"Much of our domestic, and eventually global, Disney catalog, as well as 'Friends,' 'The Office,' and some other licensed content will wind down over the coming years, freeing up budget for more original content," the company said.

"From what we've seen in the past when we drop strong catalog content our members shift over to enjoying our other great content." WarnerMedia will launch its new Netflix rival "HBO Max" in early 2020 after reclaiming the rights to stream its popular television comedy "Friends," the company said Tuesday.

The new service will enter an increasingly crowded TV streaming marketplace, vying for customers with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon as well as the soon-to-be-launched Disney+, and Apple's upcoming product.

Netflix said that it has no plans to add advertising to its streaming television service. "We, like HBO, are advertising free," the Silicon Valley-based company said.

"That remains a deep part of our brand proposition; when you read speculation that we are moving into selling advertising, be confident that this is false." The company planned to continue to invest in original content to keep and win subscribers.

Netflix last month made its first formal appearance at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, showcasing plans for video games based on hit original shows such as "Stranger Things." A "Stranger Things 3" video game tailored for PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox consoles, as well as personal computers, was released on July 4 as a download priced at USD 19.99.

Netflix this year will also release a strategy game spinning off an original "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" television series based on a dark puppet animated film from 1982.

A new "Stranger Things" role-playing puzzle game for mobile devices will be released next year.

"Like our other merchandising initiatives, these games are designed to build fandom for our titles and don't signal a push into gaming as a new business for Netflix," the company told shareholders.

Netflix also revealed plans to roll out a low-priced mobile-screen plan in India to lure people to its service there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netflix Netflix shares Netflix quarterly outlook Netflix stock
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp