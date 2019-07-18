Home Business

Piyush Goyal expected to meet USTR in Washington next month on sticky trade issues

The US has imposed high customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products, which is affecting India's exports of these items to America.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to hold discussions with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer next month in Washington to iron out differences on trade-related issues, an official said.

Goyal would be holding the meeting with his US counterpart on August 7th, 8th and 9th, the official added. The meeting assumes significance on account of rising trade tensions between the two countries.

The US has imposed high customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products, which is affecting India's exports of these items to America.

They have also rolled back export incentives for Indian exporters, under their Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme.

India exports goods worth about USD 6 billion to America under the scheme. In retaliation, India has imposed high customs duties on 28 US products, including almonds.

According to sources, the US could ask for rolling back these duties particularly on almonds.

A team led by Assistant US Trade Representative (AUSTR) for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson, was here this month to hold discussions with senior government officials.

They also met Goyal. US President Donald Trump has been asking India to reduce customs duties on American products further. The president had recently tweeted that "high" duties were "not acceptable".

Goyal's meeting with Lighthizer would be the first high meeting on trade issues after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the US President in Japan on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The US also wants greater market access for its dairy products and cut in customs duties in information and communications technology products.

The American companies have also raised concerns over price cap on certain medical devices by India.

Stating that the US has taken a 'unilateral position' in rolling back export incentives from India, the government has asserted that it would not allow trade negotiations to overtake issues of national interest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Piyush Goyal US Trade Representative US USTR
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp